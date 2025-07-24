Urban Renewal Begins for Former Titan Heavy Machinery Site

The Titan Heavy Machinery Industrial Platform in Sector 3 of Bucharest Will Be Auctioned Off as Part of an Insolvency Procedure, with a Starting Price of €16 Million.

“The Titan Heavy Machinery platform is a valuable asset with excellent positioning and high versatility – suitable for either industrial/logistics investments or sustainable real estate development. The main goal is to ensure fair asset capitalization in a way that serves both the creditors’ interests and the urban and economic potential of the area. We aim for a transparent process that attracts visionary investors capable of enhancing the value of this strategic site,” said Dragoș Ghiță, Project Manager at CITR.

The assets include a 47,286 sqm plot of land, industrial halls totaling 34,870 sqm, an office building (basement + ground floor + 5 floors + terrace) with a usable area of 2,717 sqm, as well as undeveloped land with development potential.

The auction is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM, at the premises of the judicial administrator, CITR, in accordance with legal provisions.

“The capitalization process has been designed with rigor to ensure a balance between economic and community interests. In an area undergoing rapid urban development, it is essential that a site with industrial heritage is sustainably reintegrated into the city’s evolving economic landscape. We are committed to conducting this process efficiently, transparently, and in ways that support the future development of the area,” stated Marius Hutanu, coordinating practitioner at Trust Insolvency SPRL.

Located near the Costin Georgian metro station, with quick access to Basarabia Boulevard and excellent public transportation links, the platform enjoys a strategic position in an urban area experiencing significant real estate growth. Nearby are Kaufland and Lidl stores, Sticlăriei Park (4 minutes away), IOR Park (10 minutes), and numerous completed or in-progress residential developments.

Two Development Directions: Real Estate Investment or Industrial Conversion

Thanks to its location and characteristics, the site is attractive to both urban redevelopment-oriented real estate developers and investors in the industrial or logistics sectors. The existing halls are in very good condition, equipped with high-capacity overhead cranes, and the spaces can be quickly repurposed for production, storage, or commercial leasing without major structural investment.

An Industrial Landmark with History

The platform is part of the former FAUR industrial area and later operated under the name IMUAB. After its privatization in the 1990s, Titan Heavy Machinery produced industrial equipment and components, especially for the rubber processing industry, playing an important role in the local industrial economy.