Ursus Breweries appoints new Technical Vice President

Duncan Crow has been appointed Technical Vice President of Ursus Breweries, supervising the three local breweries in Buzau, Brasov and Timisoara and the operational production activites.

Duncan has over 20 years of experience across the entire supply chain in the global beverages industry. Before joining Ursus Breweries, he had the role of Supply Chain Director for Lao Brewery Company (Lao P.D.R). He was responsible for the production and distribution of 6 million hectolitres of beer, soft drinks and bottled water. In his international career, Duncan has held several leadership roles in the brewing industry including Singapore, Australia, Vietnam, Russia, Croatia and the Netherlands.

„I’m excited by this new role, this new team and the goals I have, as part of Ursus Breweries. I am looking forward to work alongside my colleagues on optimizing the operational flows and continuing the great work that’s being done in the safety and quality areas, to consolidate our position as leader of the Romanian beer market and to keep the special place we have in our customer’s preference”, said Duncan Crow.

Duncan brings the advantage of an international professional experience in beverage production. This contributes to the common ambition of the companies of the Asahi Europe & International group of embracing and promoting diversity, with its multiple facets, such as different expertise, gender diversity, the pluralism of ideas and the courage to do things differently.