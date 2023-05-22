Ursus Breweries has new HR Vice-President

As of May 1, Roberto Follacchio has taken over the role of Human Resources Vice President of Ursus Breweries. Previously, Roberto held the position of Sr. HR Business Partner Commercial of Birra Peroni Italia, part of Asahi Europe & International, gaining extensive experience in supporting commercial functions. Roberto also played a key role in the digital transformation process of Birra Peroni’s HR department.

“This appointment honors me and I am grateful for the new professional development opportunity. The Romanian team has extraordinary results, and holding the Top Employer certification for the third consecutive year attests to the fact that we already have the highest standards regarding human resources policies locally. I am ready to make available my know-how and work with my new team to carry forward the already existing successful projects, but also to develop new initiatives aimed at helping each of our colleagues to put their worth the potential. We want them to have a great work experience every day and create valuable connections with local community members, our customers and consumers at every opportunity,” said Roberto Follacchio.

Before joining Asahi Europe & International, Roberto spent 10 years in the British American Tobacco team, holding various roles, first in Italy, then in Chile (HRBP Comercial), and then became Talent & OE Manager for the Southern Cone Area (Chile, Argentina, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia). In 2018 he returned to Italy, where he had the role of HRBP for the Southern Europe area, coordinating the hub for the commercial area on the Mediterranean markets (Italy, Spain, Greece and others).

Previously, the role of Human Resources Vice President of Ursus Breweries was held for 5 years by Zuzana Balejová, who became the new Human Resources Director for the Czech, Slovak, German and Austrian cluster of Asahi Europe & International.