US giant to enter the insurance market in Romania

By Romania Journal
Achmea, the parent company of the Interamerican group, is preparing to enter the Romanian insurance market by launching the online insurance brand, Anytime.

The company will introduce in Romania an exclusively digital model, which has enjoyed remarkable success in Greece and Cyprus for 19 years, facilitating access to insurance products directly on the internet.

Considered a booming market, Romania will now benefit from this modern solution, which simplifies access to insurance policies through a 100% online platform. And for starters, drivers will benefit, as the priority will be to provide car insurance. Because at the moment we are not talking about many players on the insurance market in our country, Achmea believes that it is the right place to consolidate its presence and become a reference name in the field of online insurance.

Romania Journal
