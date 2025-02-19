US giant to enter the insurance market in Romania

Achmea, the parent company of the Interamerican group, is preparing to enter the Romanian insurance market by launching the online insurance brand, Anytime.

The company will introduce in Romania an exclusively digital model, which has enjoyed remarkable success in Greece and Cyprus for 19 years, facilitating access to insurance products directly on the internet.

Considered a booming market, Romania will now benefit from this modern solution, which simplifies access to insurance policies through a 100% online platform. And for starters, drivers will benefit, as the priority will be to provide car insurance. Because at the moment we are not talking about many players on the insurance market in our country, Achmea believes that it is the right place to consolidate its presence and become a reference name in the field of online insurance.

“Romania has an expanding market with significant potential, and few digital players are active here, which makes this market entry particularly opportune,” revealed a representative of the American giant, as quoted by Fanatik. The company will introduce its online insurance products sales platform in Romania, offering quick access to auto, home and travel policies. “Anytime combines innovation, accessibility and quality of services, adopting the principle of an ideal value/price ratio,” revealed the company’s representatives. Achmea, an international insurance group with over two centuries of experience, actively operates in seven countries, including the Netherlands, Greece, Cyprus and Canada.