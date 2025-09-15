US Investors Eye Romania’s Infrastructure, Energy, Tech, Health

American investors are interested in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, and healthcare, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare announced after meeting in Washington with representatives of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the financial-banking sector.

“One of the most important meetings I had these days in Washington was at the U.S. Department of Commerce, particularly with representatives of the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) – a specialized structure that supports partner countries in legislative and institutional reforms aimed at improving the business environment, investment, and trade. The meeting is especially relevant as it marks the strengthening of dialogue with the new administration in Washington, at a time when Romania has not recently had official contacts at this level,” the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

He emphasized that American interests are focused on Romania’s strategic sectors: infrastructure – modernizing transport and logistics networks; energy – diversification and energy security; technology – innovation and digitalization; healthcare – hospitals and critical infrastructure. “I presented the investment opportunities that Romania offers, particularly through public-private partnerships, and U.S. interest was concentrated on these strategic areas,” he added.

Nazare stressed that for Romania, this opening means more than capital and know-how – it also represents the strengthening of the economic partnership with the United States, opening new avenues for investment and jobs, and reaffirming Romania’s position as a reliable strategic partner in the region.

The Finance Minister also noted that representatives of the U.S. Department of Commerce will organize several events in Bucharest over the next three months to support Romania in attracting investment. He added that this is the first minister-level visit to Washington since last November. “I had contacts both with institutional partners, with the Department of Commerce, as well as with the financial-banking sector, which is extremely important for the Ministry of Finance. At the Department of Commerce, it was essentially a meeting where we resumed our relationship with them, a relationship we built over the past two years through events in both Europe and the U.S. on investment projects, PPPs, and attracting foreign investment. It’s practically a new stage, but much stronger, in which, from the position of minister, we can continue these projects at a much higher level,” Nazare explained.

“In the next three months, they will take part in several events they will organize in Bucharest, at the Ministry of Finance, specifically to help us attract investment and to bring their invaluable expertise to these complex public-private partnership projects. We need them first and foremost because they can bring in other investors to Romania. Once we have identified projects, they are the ones who will also bring the capital, invest, and participate in such projects through public-private partnerships,” the Finance Minister concluded.