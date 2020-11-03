US startup co-founded by a Romanian becomes unicorn

WHOOP, a startup launched in the United States and co-founded by Romanian Aurelian Nicolae has become unicorn after a financing round of USD 100 million and an evaluation of USD 1.2 billion, entrepreneur Andrei Biris announced on Romanian Startups Group.

WHOOP, launched in the U.S. 8 years go, is a monthly subscription for 24/7 health monitoring across sleep, recovery, strain, and more. The WHOOP membership includes free hardware (WHOOP Strap 3.0) and a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior.

Among its founders there is also Romanian engineer Aurelian Nicolae, who graduated Harvard in 2012.

The three WOOP founders, Will Ahmed, John Capodilupo and Aurelian Nicolae, were all colleagues at Harvard. Nicolae is Lead Product Engineer within the company.

WHOOP has closed a $100 million Series E financing at a $1.2 billion valuation led by IVP. Participating investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accomplice, Two Sigma Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Thursday Ventures, Nextview Ventures, Promus Ventures, Cavu Ventures, D20 Capital, and LionTree Partners. Professional athletes investing include 2x NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant (via ThirtyFive Ventures), 11x Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, 2x Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, 4x Major Champion Rory McIlroy, and Major Champion Justin Thomas.

This new round of investment follows a period of tremendous growth for the WHOOP membership and overall business, and it will unlock new opportunities for the company. WHOOP will primarily invest these new funds in product and software development, global expansion, and membership services.

WHOOP has more than 330 employees, including over 200 new hires in 2020, and has raised more than $200 million to date, according to whoop.com.