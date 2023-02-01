USD 2.8 M funding for IT startup set up by Romanians

Romanian IT professionals who also worked at the Romanian-American company UiPath opened a technology startup, and now, after less than a year, they have obtained venture capital funding of 2.8 million dollars, to major foreign investors.

The Kubeark platform, for scaling software products, was initiated in 2022, by a group of co-founders that include Bogdan Nedelcov (CEO), Teofil Harapcea (CTO), Adrian Tudoran (VP of Engineering), George Dumitrașcu (VP of Customer Success), Bogdan Dumitru (VP of Product) and Mihai Faur (Board Member). Headquartered in New York, Kubeark has offices in Bucharest and a team of 20 people.

Now, the Romanians attracted investment worth 2.8 million dollars, in a pre-seed round, led by the Czech fund Credo Ventures, with the participation of Seedcamp (Great Britain), LAUNCHub Ventures (Bulgaria), 500 Emerging Europe (Turkey) and others. The investment will help Kubeark accelerate platform development and build a strong network of global partners to advance and scale the adoption of its technology.

Kubeark presents itself as an open platform, compatible with all types of infrastructure, designed to scale any software product, which integrates implementation and management in business processes. The startup says that through its platform, software vendors can remove the complexity of the application development pipeline by easily deploying, managing and scaling applications on any type of infrastructure, from private or public cloud to on-premise, for both open systems and the closed ones.