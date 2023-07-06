USD 2,5 M for IT startup co-founded by a Romanian young woman in London

An IT startup co-founded in London by a Romanian woman obtained funding of 2.5 million dollars. The Outdid startup founded by the Romanian Ana Maria Pricop (COO) together with Zvezdin Besarabov (CEO) last year launched an identity verification software solution with a degree of personal information protection.

The funding round obtained by the IT startup was led by Jumpy Crypto, with the participation of Superscrypt and 15 other individual investors, including Ștefan George – co-founder of Gnosis and Bogdan Stanciu, CEO, Bit-Soft Group, according to a statement published on Business Wire.

Ana-Maria Pricop studied at the Management Faculty of the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University in Iasi, and Zvezdin Besarabov, originally from Bulgaria, studied at UCL Computer Science.