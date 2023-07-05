Used cars sold with German purchase agreements – a key problem, yet it can be fixed by the authorities

Many used cars flow from Germany, Europe’s largest used car exporter. According to the Association of Automotive Intelligence, about 2 million used cars from Germany are re-registered in other European countries every year. And some of these vehicles are changing hands in the least transparent way, with the Romanian market being not an exception.

Some used car sellers pretend they don’t even exist

There are many cases when used cars imported from Germany are being sold to buyers, pretending they are getting the vehicle directly from someone in Germany.

“If a car buyer in Romania is about to purchase a car imported from Germany and is handed the German purchase agreement and asked to pretend the car is purchased directly from a German owner. It should automatically be a red flag for any buyer. This is how unfair sellers avoid paying taxes and responsibilities they should normally carry”, – says Veronica Negru, the marketing manager of the used car company Spotawheel.

That aside, Cristian Gyurkan, the CEO of the e-commerce car-buying platform Webcar, completely agrees with the statement and points out that this kind of car seller may also change the price and tamper with the data of vehicles imported from Germany.

“So once they import used cheap cars from Germany, they might alter the odometer value and artificially increase the price of such cars. This is exactly how this creates unfair competition in the Romanian car trading environment”, – explains Cristian Gyurkan, the CEO of Webcar.

Horrible experience for car buyers

The President of the Association of Automotive Intelligence (AAI) and the automotive expert at carVertical, Matas Buzelis, points out that while some car buyers are hooked by such offers or cheap cars imported from Germany, it is not always that cheap in the end of the day.

“There still are many used car buyers who don’t question the price of the car they’re interested in. They see a car imported from Germany with 200,000 kilometres on the odometer available for less than they’re worth in the country of origin, and they still go for it. They don’t realize that the seller had expenses buying and importing the vehicle, and still, it is listed for a fraction of the price it would normally cost in Germany. It should be a no-go, but there are people believing every word the buyer says and proceeding for such cars”, – says the President of the AAI.

Moreover, once car buyers spend less than that specific car’s market price, it is very likely that it will require additional expenses. So eventually, the cost of buying the car can be lower, but unpredictable ownership and maintenance costs can alter the final expenses to new heights.

No global solution

Despite the difficulty of tackling the issue of used cars imported from Germany that are sold to buyers who sign German car purchase agreements, there are a couple of ways to fix the issue.

“Germany is a very conservative country, especially when it comes to data protection. However, the buyer’s right to know is more important than the protection of any non-personal information about the seller’s car. So in an ideal world, the original seller of the car in Germany should be logged, and once the car is re-registered in any other member state of the EU, the system should check if the seller matches the one in Germany. Simple as that. But it would take years to convince the authorities to exchange the information internationally”, – skeptically says the President of the Association of Automotive Intelligence, Matas Buzelis.

Buzelis adds that scammers selling cars with German purchase agreements were common practice in Lithuania, but the local tax authorities obliged the governmental car registry institution to design a system that would eliminate sellers who erase themself from the deal.

Government can collect unpaid taxes and protect fair dealers

“What the car registration institution did is they forced car sellers to show the relation between the car and the seller even if it is not yet registered in the country. Once the relation is logged, a car gets a unique owner’s declaration code (SDK) that can be validated by the registration authority, or anyone who is buying the car must have the code. If the local tax authority finds a car on sale with no relation between the vehicle and the seller logged, the seller can get fined” – says Matas Buzelis of the AAI.

Lithuanian tax authorities even did raids in physical car marketplaces and because of the implemented owner’s declaration code system, the number of car retail companies skyrocketed. It shows that fraudulent sellers had to convert to small official dealers and solved most of the problems where buyers had to pretend they were getting the car directly from someone in Germany.

That is a way to solve the problem while the decision makers at the European Commission do not prioritize this particular problem and do not protect local dealers from fraudulent sellers. Therefore, countries lose a significant amount of unpaid taxes so the public interest in this system could be very big.