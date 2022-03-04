Varta considers battery production unit for electric cars in Romania, in a EUR 1 bln investment

German group Varta could open in Romania a battery production unit for electric cars, an investment that would amount to one billion euros, said Roxana Mînzatu, Secretary of State in the Ministry of European Investments and Projects MIPE, who said that part of the investment could be financed from European funds.

“I received the Varta group delegation today. The company targets Romania as a location for a strategic investment of 1 billion euros in a new battery production unit for electric cars. We have set the framework for potential options for financing from European funds for certain components of the investment. The unit will be based on high technology and a well-trained and competitive workforce. The team of the Ministry of European Investments and Projects will provide the task force coordinated by the Ministry of Economy with all possible support to facilitate the investor’s decision to opt for Romania “, Roxana Mînzatu said.

Varta is one of the largest global manufacturers of car batteries, industrial and consumer. In Brașov, Varta Microbattery has been operating since 2014.