Vectr Fitness, World Class principal shareholder, acquires NextFit Timișoara

Vectr Fitness, part of African Industries Group and the majority shareholder of World Class Romania announces the acquisition of NEXTFITNESS & WELLNESS SRL (NEXTFIT clubs from Timisoara and Dumbravita) and its incorporation under Vectr Fitness structure.

It is an important move that consolidates the position of the company on the Romanian health & fitness market and continues expansion in strategic areas. Timisoara, the largest city in the south-west region of the country is already home to the biggest health & fitness club in Romania, World Class Iulius Town.

“We are very optimistic about the growth of the Romanian Health and Fitness Industry. By providing more access to these services to the Romanians we can have a major positive impact on the health of the population and ultimately on the health of the Romanian economy.

The acquisition of NextFitness is in line with our strategy to improve the footprint of more high qualitative Health & Fitness clubs in Romania.” says Kent Orrgren, CEO World Class Romania.

The two NextFit clubs located in Timisoara and Dumbravita provide professional training facilities and services, with latest generation fitness and cardio equipment by Technogym and a strong team of fitness experts, personal trainers and specialized group fitness instructors.

The NextFit management team that will be led by Razvan Irimescu will continue to run the clubs under the same brand name and merge into World Class later in 2023.

By coming under the same roof as World Class, the largest health & fitness network in Romania, NextFit Timisoara and Dumbravita clubs will become part of the #BeHealthy mission: to inspire, motivate and educate more Romanians to be more active, more often.

Moreover, all existing and future members of NextFit health & fitness clubs will enjoy the same level of service quality that they have been used to so far. As a benefit of becoming part of the #BeHealthy community, NextFit members will have the possibility to also use the facilities and services of World Class Timisoara. At the same time, World Class members will also have unlimited access to the two NextFit clubs in Timisoara and Dumbravita.

Vectr Fitness was advised by by Stratulat Albulescu Attorneys at Law in respect of transaction advisory and Deloitte Romania in respect of Commercial, Finance, Tax advisory.