VENEVO launches project selection to attract €25M in funding

VENEVO, the Romanian loan-based crowdfunding platform, announces the launch of its project selection process for entrepreneurial ventures that will be listed at the platform’s official debut, scheduled for spring next year.

The selection period will unfold over the coming months and is aimed at entrepreneurs seeking viable alternatives to bank loans or traditional capital sources. VENEVO builds a direct bridge between them and individual investors in Romania, offering customizable financing access and active business development support for listed ventures.

Any founders or companies registered in Romania can apply—regardless of age, field, or size. Each project undergoes an internal risk assessment, complemented by an expert validation team specializing in business strategy, finance, law, and risk management.

Entrepreneurs meeting the eligibility criteria can design their own financing offer—including the interest rate—based on their platform-assigned profile.

For launch, VENEVO will select at least 20 representative projects to become the platform’s first investment opportunities.

VENEVO allows investors to directly support Romanian businesses through transparent, fully digital loans. Minimum investments start at 100–250 lei per project, and repayments are made monthly under a contractually agreed schedule, including interest.

Investors have full access to all relevant project data, including risk scores and standardized information sheets, ensuring that every investment decision aligns with their individual risk appetite and return goals.

To boost confidence and minimize risks, every listed project undergoes a rigorous evaluation combining financial, legal, and risk analysis.

“We’re building a functional, scalable, and regulated mechanism connecting entrepreneurs and investors without banking intermediation. Romania needs new financial solutions aligned with its economic realities. SMEs have viable ideas but lack support, while individual investors seek better alternatives than low-yield deposits. VENEVO answers both needs, creating a responsible and efficient flow of capital,”

stated Matei Oprea, VENEVO founder.

Built entirely in Romania, VENEVO has already attracted over €250,000 in investments in technology, infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships.

“As Europe sees strong growth in alternative financing—over €11 billion annually through crowdfunding and crowdlending—initiatives like VENEVO can accelerate Romania’s market transformation. Tens of thousands of Romanian businesses don’t access bank credit, while a new generation of investors is seeking transparent, high-impact financial tools,” adds Matei Oprea.

Goals: 150 projects funded and €25 million raised

In its first year, VENEVO aims to fund at least 150 projects across diverse sectors of the real economy. On the investment side, the platform targets over 9,500 active investors, giving them structured local opportunities.

The total value of intermediated loans is estimated at €25 million, positioning VENEVO among the most promising emerging players in the Central and Eastern European alternative finance ecosystem.

An additional goal for year one is to launch an early trading feature, enabling investors to transfer receivable rights from their projects to other users—a local equivalent of a secondary market that boosts liquidity and flexibility within the platform.