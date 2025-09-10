Veolia Romania Acquires Majority Stake in General Me.el Electric

Veolia Romania announces the acquisition of a majority stake in General Me.el Electric (GME), one of the most dynamic Romanian companies specialized in the design, execution and maintenance of electrical systems, as well as in the production of solar electricity and its storage in battery systems.

Through this new acquisition, Veolia Romania strengthens its position as an integrated provider of energy solutions, adding essential expertise in electrical installations and photovoltaic projects, at a time when the energy transition is a national and European priority. Ranked among the top 10 Romanian companies in its field, General Me.el Electric has been active in the local market for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes projects with a total installed capacity of over 200 MW, including a 62 MW photovoltaic park under construction, as well as battery storage systems with a combined capacity of over 15 MWh.

“The acquisition of General Me.el Electric represents a strategic step for Veolia Romania, allowing us to continue national investments while entering a new domain with significant growth potential. We have operated in the Romanian market for 25 years, constantly evolving through innovation, collaboration, and by integrating local companies specialized in sustainable solutions, such as GME, into the Veolia group. This transaction brings us solid expertise, complements our existing capabilities, and reinforces Veolia’s commitment to sustainable investments with a concrete impact on the modernization and development of local energy infrastructure. Together with the General Me.el team – shareholders, management, and specialized employees – we will accelerate the growth of both the company and Veolia in Romania, delivering landmark projects in the electrical installations sector, just as we already do in water resource management,” said Mădălin Mihailovici, CEO of Veolia Romania.

In addition, thanks to General Me.el Electric’s expertise, Veolia Romania will continue to enhance the performance of water supply and wastewater systems – sectors in which it is already a market leader – by implementing solutions to reduce carbon footprint and ensure long-term energy self-sufficiency.