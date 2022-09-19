Verifone Romania to hire another 50-60 people by year end

Verifone Romania, fintech leader of complete global payment and commerce solutions wants to recruit at least 50 more people by the end of 2022. The large-scale program through which the company proposed to expand its technological development center in Romania, started at beginning of 2022, continues this fall, when new specialists will join the Verifone team.

The open positions at the moment, but also those that will be available in the coming months, cover roles from different business areas. In the engineering area, we are looking for specialists in software development, testing and manual/automatic QA, as well as product management. In the financial area, roles specific to the payments industry such as Senior Accountant, Order to Cash, Financial Operations, Clearing and Settlement are open. Verifone is also looking for German-speaking customer service specialists.

“We have one of the most competitive benefits packages among companies on the payments market at the moment. Each employee has the options available from the Benefit Online platform, as well as a subscription to medical services, access to Bookster, and colleagues who choose to come to the office receive various delicious surprises. We have also started to resume pre-pandemic activities such as team events, participation in marathons or yoga and wellbeing sessions. We always aim to offer the team members a program as balanced as possible, in which we optimize the professional activity and the development and training course, and complement them with recreational activities and quality time spent with the family”, sayss Anca Dogaru, HR Manager at Verifone Romania.

The R&D center in Bucharest is a priority for the parent company Verifone and this year, between January and August alone, it attracted over 90 specialists in the complex field of electronic payments. At the end of the year, if the open roles are filled, the Romanian team would reach over 350 employees. Globally, Verifone has more than 4,300 employees.