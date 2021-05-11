Versastil – a new player on the Romanian online fashion market

Versastil, a new online shopping option for women, enters the Romanian fashion market with a wide variety of clothing items that are distinguished by quality and style, at affordable prices. The online store www.versastil.ro has a modern interface and is easy to navigate, so to offer its users a complete shopping experience.

Versatility is the concept behind this brand. The Versastil store incorporates a wide range of styles through the available clothing and footwear items. Dedicated exclusively to women, the Versastil online store addresses a refined public, that is also guided by practicability. The products sold on the online store are available at competitive prices and are suitable for creating both casual and elegant outfits.



“Versastil celebrates diversity. Each of us is essentially unique, and each of us can leave our mark on how we integrate our items into our personal style. We want fashion to be a simple, accessible and fun process for our customers”, said Eugen Olteanu, the founder of Versastil.

The story of the Versastil brand took shape earlier this year, but the first step towards turning this idea into reality took place in March, when the brand began its collaboration with various designers and importers. The products available in the shop are carefully chosen to meet all the requirements of a demanding audience. They are of a superior quality and perfectly fit the emerging trends on the fashion market in Romania and abroad.

The online store Versatil is the ideal place for all women who want to buy chic clothing and footwear items, at affordable prices, to create complete outfits. On the occasion of the inauguration, customers benefit from a 30% discount on all items available on the website using the code “bunvenit30”. The discount cannot be combined with other existing promotions.