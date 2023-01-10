Vestinda Accepted to Techstars Boston and Plans US Market Entry

Vestinda, the Romanian marketplace dedicated to automating trading & investing in Web3 and beyond, was accepted into Techstars Accelerator. The Boston cohort is a program dedicated to crypto and blockchain startups. Vestinda, which was incorporated in 2022, is excited to join the 2023 program and gain access to Techstars’ network of successful entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors as it looks to make its entrance into the US market.

Vestinda is a technology platform that facilitates access to proven strategies and communities, automation and smart algorithms to invest in crypto so that anyone can build a diversified portfolio without requiring programming knowledge.

By joining Techstar Crypto Boston, Vestinda will have the opportunity to further develop its technology and gain exposure to potential customers and partners in the crypto and Web3 space. Currently, the company has its first paying customers, has seen over $25 million traded through its platform and has launched a crypto trading algorithm in collaboration with a professional trader. Vestinda is eager to make a splash also in the US market and is confident that its participation in Techstars Crypto Boston will provide the necessary resources and support to do so.

Techstars Crypto Boston is a 13-week accelerator program that focuses on supporting early-stage startups in the crypto and blockchain space. The program, which is run in partnership with Algorand, a leading blockchain company, aims to help entrepreneurs develop and scale their businesses by providing access to a network of successful mentors, investors, and resources. Throughout the program, participating startups will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts, receive personalized mentorship, and participate in weekly educational workshops covering topics such as product development, fundraising, and marketing. Techstars Crypto Boston culminates in a Demo Day, where participating startups have the chance to pitch their companies to a room full of investors and industry leaders from the US.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Techstars Crypto Boston 2023 cohort,” said Alin Breaban, CEO of Vestinda. “This is an important milestone for our company, and we are excited to learn from the best in the industry and make valuable connections as we expand our reach in the US market. We are confident that our time spent in the States, networking with investors from Boston and Miami and the local Web3 communities, will be a transformative experience for our company and for us.”

Vestinda is a fintech company launched in Romania that offers technology for automating portfolios and improving the infrastructure of trading and investing in Web 3 and beyond. Launched in 2021 by founders Alin Breaban and Diana Drajneanu, the platform brings together investors, traders and brokers in an ecosystem that aims to democratize access to complete portfolios and advanced investment algorithms.