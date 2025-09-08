VGP, a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the start of construction of the first building in VGP Park Bucharest 2, the company’s newest development in Romania. Strategically located in the eastern part of the capital, at the intersection of the A2 motorway and the Bucharest Ring Road, the park offers direct access to downtown Bucharest and fast connections to the Port of Constanța and key cities such as Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara.

VGP Park Bucharest 2 will be developed in three phases, and the first phase, built on a 227,000 m² plot, will include three modern buildings with a total leasable area of approximately 114,000 m²: Building A: 32,979 m² – under construction as of August 2025, with expected completion in Q1 2026; Building B: 19,092 m² – planned for 2026; Building C: 60,938 m² – the largest unit in the park.

The buildings are designed to high technical standards, featuring air heat pumps for efficient heating, a smart building management system (BMS), clear height of at least 12 meters, and flooring that supports up to 7 tons/m² – ensuring optimal performance for intensive logistics operations.

Reflecting the company’s sustainable development strategy, all buildings in this park will target BREEAM Outstanding certification – a step above our usual BREEAM Excellent standard – setting a new benchmark for quality and environmental performance. Tenants can also choose a customizable green package, including photovoltaic panels, EV charging stations, green roofs and façades, and rainwater reuse systems.

VGP Park Bucharest 2 is tailored for companies in logistics, e-commerce, retail, and last-mile delivery, thanks to its excellent location and comprehensive infrastructure. The park offers flexible spaces ranging from 1,800 to 60,000 m², with integrated showrooms and office areas, a restaurant, over 500 parking spaces, 24/7 security, and access to public transport.

With the launch of VGP Park Bucharest 2, the company strengthens its position on the Romanian logistics market, reaching a portfolio of over 1 million m² of gross leasable area across six modern parks: VGP Park Bucharest (North), VGP Park Bucharest 2 (East), VGP Park Arad, VGP Park Timișoara, VGP Park Brașov, and VGP Park Sibiu.