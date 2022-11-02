Victoria’s Secret buys Adore Me, which has an IT team in Romania, allegedly for USD 400 M

U.S. company Victoria’s Secret & Co., a world leader in the market of luxury products for women, has announced that it will buy the online women’s underwear store Adore Me, an American business that has its IT development team in Bucharest. Meaning, the store’s innovative eCommerce technologies are mostly developed in Romania, Startup Cafe reported.

Through the definitive agreement announced on Tuesday, Victoria’s Secret is to take over the American online store in its entirety, at a price of 400 million dollars, with possible additional payments depending on the evolution. The acquisition is expected to close in January 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Adore Me was initiated by French entrepreneur Morgan Hermand-Waiche in the US in 2010, while he was a master’s student at Harvard Business School. Previously, he worked at the international consulting company McKinsey, from where he co-opted Romain Liot, another Frenchman. Also, Gary Bravard was co-opted into the team of co-founders, with whom the eCommerce startup “took off”.

Founder Morgan Hermand-Waiche opened his technology base in Romania, where he found good programmers and designers. In Bucharest, the American company owns the company Adore Me SRL, registered in 2014. In 2021, the Bucharest company, focused on software development, had an average number of 79 employees, constantly increasing since 2014, when it had 2 employees .

Adore Me SRL from Bucharest achieved a turnover of 21.7 million lei and a profit of 1 million lei, in 2021. In the management team of the American company, there are also Romanians such as Eugen Neiculescu (Chief Experience Officer), Bogdan Lucaciu (Technology Director – CTO), Andrei Gigîrtu (Adore Me vice president for software incubation), Bogdan Ghervan (Vice President for growth & business technology).