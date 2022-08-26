Video game on European history and culture designed by Romanian coders

History is not a dusty object on a cold shelf; it is the proof of a vibrant humanity, caught in a waltz of search, development, decay and return.

In exploring history, the methods and tools used often matter. Whether we are talking about the school system or the deepening of free time, an innovative approach can consistently support the understanding of some phenomena and their connection with the present, especially through the shared values and the consequences.

From this perspective, an educational video game made by a team of Romanian programmers from Arad helps the teaching process in educational institutions where European history or European values ​​are taught, but it is also intended for Internet users who simply want to improve their general culture.

The IT team from Predict CSD Consulting in Arad has prepared in the last two years an educational video game in English, “The Spirit of Europe – Origins”. In this Erasmus+ project the partners also contributed: the Millenium Center Association in Arad – Romania, Euro – Net from Italy, IDEC from Greece and Inercia Digital S.L. from Spain.

The game presents the story of Europe through key historical periods: Ancient Greece, Roman Empire, Migration of Peoples, Viking Age, Middle Ages and Renaissance.

The website of the project is available here.

The game is also available on Steam.

The trailer below.

To gain access to the game, participants can register and take the initial assessment consisting of a set of history-based questions, which they can access on the game’s website.

A final rating will be possible after the game is completed. If they wish, participants have the option to jump right into the game without the registration processes and related assessments.

The player receives missions that take him through various eras, camps or combatants, in attempts to follow the course of history with peace as an essential value. From the dozens of missions, we can exemplify some such as: the development of Athenian democracy, the golden age of Athens, the Greek reforms in terms of leadership, the development of Rome, the creation of favorable conditions for the installation of the “Pax Romana” (Roman Peace), the migrations of various tribes, the division The Roman Empire, the reforms during the time of Charlemagne (also called Pater Europae), the preparation of the treaty later known as the Magna Carta, the exploration of the Hanseatic League as a precursor to the European Union, the development of trade and agriculture in Europe, the beginnings of the Renaissance – Dante, Boccaccio, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Aquinas, Petrarch and many others.