VisionApartments buys Ramada Bucharest Majestic Hotel

New flagship house in the city center of Bucharest with 111 rooms.

VisionApartments has signed the purchase agreement of the former Ramada Bucharest Majestic Hotel today. The property is perfectly located in the business center of Bucharest on Calea Victoriei, with the famous old town starting just behind the property. The building features 111 rooms on five floors and offers a vast variety of additional facilities.

Anja Graf, CEO and Chairwoman of VisionApartments, announced the successful acquisition of the former Ramada Bucharest Majestic Hotel: “With the guidance of Ernst & Young Romania and Radu si Asociatii Romania, VisionApartments was able to complete this impactful business transaction in Bucharest. We are extremely excited about our purchase. This step represents a crucial milestone in VisionApartments’ history and our expansion plans.”

The former owners represented by Tuca Zbarcea & Asociatii and Special Properties, which was the exclusive broker of the seller, are very delighted to pass the historical property to the next generation.

The historic hotel features 111 rooms and 450 m2 event space, consisting of 6 meeting rooms which can accommodate up to 300 guests. A gym, a spa area with a heated pool, a jacuzzi as well as a bar, a restaurant, and a business center are part of the unique property. The hotel was built in 1920 and is located in the heart of Bucharest on Calea Victoriei, representing an ideal accommodation for corporate travellers and tourists alike, offering immediate access to shops, restaurants, businesses and much more. Major attractions nearby include the National Museum of Art.