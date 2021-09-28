Visual Fan (Allview) takes over a significant stake in Intervision Trading, the only AKAI distributor in CEE

Allview (Visual Fan SA), a Romanian-based company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol ALW, announced its intention to take a significant stake in Intervision Trading RO SRL, the sole distributor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) of the products of the Japanese brand electronic, AKAI.

Founded in 1996 and AKAI distributor since 2009, Intervision Trading had an ascending evolution on the audio systems distribution market, registering a turnover of 7.42 million euros (36.57 million lei), last year. Its distribution area with exclusive rights to AKAI products includes, in addition to Romania, countries such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.

The Competition Council’s approval of the acquisition is under way.

“The transaction we are preparing will be another step in consolidating the Visual Fan business, and by bringing the recognized AKAI products, through Intervision Trading, together with the Allview products and services offer, the two companies will also benefit. our clients. Experience so far has shown us that diversifying the product range is beneficial in the IT&C industry, and AKAI products will enrich the Allview offer, being about complementary equipment, which we do not produce. Moreover, the expansion of the portfolio with complementary products generates an increase in profitability,” said Lucian Peticilă, CEO and founder of Visual Fan SA.

Allview is a fully- Romanian owned company, founded in Brasov in 2002 and which produces smartphones, Smart Home systems, tablets, laptops and other gadgets.