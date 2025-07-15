VITALITY EST Launches Near Pantelimon Park & Lake

REDPORT, a local real estate developer, and Dan Sucu, have announced in a press conference today the official inauguration of the VITALITY EST showroom, and also the start of construction work on the residential project located near Pantelimon Park and Lake.

Redport, who has Dan Șucu as main investor, presented a model of the VITALITY EST residential project, showcasing the overall volumetrics, the layout of the buildings, the functions within the complex, and how the development is positioned facing Pantelimon Park and Pantelimon Lake.

With a total investment estimated at 50 million euro, VITALITY EST is taking shape on a 27.000 square meters plot, in one of the greenest and quietest areas in the east of the capital.

The project includes 500 modern apartments and 400 sqm of commercial spaces, designed for a balanced lifestyle connected to both nature and the city’s rhythm.

“I believe in investments that leave lasting value behind, and VITALITY EST is a project driven by responsibility and vision. Here, we’re laying the foundation of a community built on quality, functionality, and respect for the environment. This is our way of contributing concretely to transforming the city in an area that deserves more. I believe the Pantelimon area has real potential to become a benchmark in Bucharest’s residential development,” stated Dan Sucu, founder of MOBEXPERT and shareholder in the project.

“What you see here is a statement we are making as businesspeople, regardless of the current challenges—fiscal or otherwise. We believe in investing, in our country, in the possibility of doing better every single day. It’s clear that there’s a certain hesitation when it comes to investments right now, especially since the VAT on products under 120,000 euros first increased from 5% to 9%, and now from 9% to 21%. But you can’t really be a businessperson if you’re not also an optimist. Optimism is what must guide us,” he added.

“Our developments are created with people in mind, those who choose to live here and how they will feel every day. VITALITY EST is the result of a solid strategy and a team that believes in meaningful development. Every detail reflects our commitment to those who choose us. We hope the newly inaugurated showroom is a first step into the world of the VITALITY EST project, the new residential complex developed by REDPORT near Pantelimon Park and Lake,” emphasized in his turn Cosmin Savu-Cristescu, founder and CEO of REDPORT.

“This project is now becoming a reality—not just legally, through the building permit—but also a tangible one, as construction work has begun. Last week, we announced it, and the construction team is already on site. I’d like to thank my partner, Dan Șucu, for the opportunity to continue working together,” Savu-Cristescu further said.

The VITALITY EST showroom is only 2 km away from the real estate project and can be visited in the Esplanada Shopping Center, next to the MOBEXPERT store.

The showroom launch marks a new important milestone for VITALITY EST. The customer experience space is furnished and decorated by MOBEXPERT, in a modern, elegant, and functional style. Visitors can view the physical model of the complex, explore the project through 3D photo and video simulations, and speak with sales agents about all project details and available personalized offers.

Showroom hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 18:00, and Saturday from 10:00 to 14:00. Access is easy, both by public transportation (Metro Pantelimon, STB – line 246) and by car – thanks to the quick connection to the main boulevards and the A2 and A0 highways.

A project with vision, in an exceptional location

Work has started on the VITALITY EST site and the first phase of the project will bring 145 apartments – studios, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments – including garden units.

All homes are equipped with smart amenities, electric car infrastructure, high energy efficiency and secure digital access.

VITALITY EST is located in one of the most promising areas of the Capital; Pantelimon, in a green, airy setting, in the immediate vicinity of Pantelimon Park and Pantelimon Lake, as well as close to Dobroești and Cernica Lakes.

The large-scale real estate project offers its residents the best view in this part of the city.

Access to VITALITY EST is provided by the metro and STB network, and for road transportation, the area benefits from fast connections to Basarabia Boulevard, Vergului Road, Autostrada Soarelui and the future A0 ring road. In addition, the area is undergoing continuous urban transformation, with investments in infrastructure and public spaces, offering an ideal mix of nature and urban connectivity.

The VITALITY EST project will offer its future residents generous green spaces, pedestrian walkways, playgrounds, and architecture harmoniously integrated into the natural landscape. Among the advantages of the area are the nearby shopping centers. A LIDL store will be integrated within the development, and nearby are Esplanada Mall and IKEA Pallady.

The educational component is also a benefit for customers. A few hundred meters away from VITALITY EST are the International School of Bucharest (ISB), Ilios Waldorf School and Secondary Schools 55, 66, 67 and 78.

The health infrastructure is represented by Regina Maria Pantelimon Hospital, Nicolae Malaxa Clinical Hospital and St. Pantelimon Emergency Hospital.

For leisure, fun, and sports, VITALITY EST residents are near the Ion Țiriac Sports Complex, with modern sports and recreation facilities, Pantelimon Waterpark, and Hala Laminor, the new cultural hub of Sector 3.

VITALITY EST will be completed in three phases. The first phase, now underway, will be completed next year, in 2026. The next two phases are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028, respectively.