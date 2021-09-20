V+O Group expands to Northern Macedonia

Greek-based V+O has opened the 7th office abroad in Northern Macedonia, seizing the opportunity opened by the increasing investments in the business environment of the little Balkan country.

As a matter of facts, Greece is the third largest foreign investor in Northern Macedonia, after UK and Austria and this boosted the decision to open a V+O office in Skopjie under the management of a communication veteran with EU background, Adela Gjorgjioska, with background in PR agencies in London and Strasbourg, and in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia as a Communication Consultant.

V+O North Macedonia will provide strategic communication and advisory services to global and domestic companies, brands, and organizations, operating in the local market. These services will include, among others, strategic planning, media relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, crisis and issue management.

V+O Group is currently present in 7 countries with nearly 150 client-facing PR professionals, serving more than 190 clients, and addressing a total of 60 million consumers.

“The opening of our office in North Macedonia comes at a unique moment, full of challenges and opportunities. We have found in Adela a trustworthy and experienced partner, who shares our goals in delivering great work and creating added value for our clients and network. The combination of high calibre local talent alongside our Group’s operating scale in the region is bound to be a compelling offer. We are very excited for what lies ahead”, stated co-founder and CEO of V+O Group, Yiannis Olympios.

With over 15 years of experience on the Romanian market, V + O Group Romania offers customers 360 communication solutions – from strategy, creation, classic and digital PR services, social media, to services for print and audio-video production and event organization – through Bakers Digital, V + O Communication and Unlimited Production.