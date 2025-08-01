The sale price for Telekom Mobile Communications’ Romanian operations—recently approved by the Competition Council—for transfer to Vodafone and Digi is expected to range between €30–40 million, according to estimates by investment bank Axia Ventures. Additionally, the Greek telecom group OTE is projected to benefit from €10 million in cash flow savings in 2025, and €20–30 million annually starting from 2026.

Furthermore, the sale will grant OTE a tax relief exceeding €100 million, which the group will begin to recover following the completion of the transaction.

OTE is also expected to save €20–30 million annually in operating expenses related to its Romanian business, excluding any working capital adjustments.

Three days ago, the Competition Council has conditionally authorized the transactions through which Vodafone Romania S.A. intends to acquire Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A., and Digi Romania S.A. is set to acquire certain assets of the same company.

The assets of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A. that Digi Romania S.A. plans to acquire include rights to use certain radio frequencies, part of the towers, related infrastructure and equipment, as well as the entire prepaid mobile telephony service activity.