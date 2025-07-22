Vodafone, BT & Stup Launch V-BOOST for Business Digitalization

Vodafone Business and Banca Transilvania, through Stup, launch V-BOOST, a program that includes a series of events dedicated to entrepreneurs, where they can benefit from hands-on know-how and access to digital solutions to turn daily challenges into real growth opportunities.

The first V-BOOST event will take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Bucharest, at Stup, the Banca Transilvania hub (Calea Șerban Vodă 206–218), under the theme “Technology for Small Businesses – The First Step in the Entrepreneurial Journey.” Participation in the entire event series is free, and registration can be done online at stup.bancatransilvania.ro, starting two weeks before each event.

Supported by Vodafone experts and Stup specialists, the V-BOOST events will offer:

Concrete solutions and practical examples

Relevant topics inspired by the real challenges of the business environment, such as streamlining operations through digital tools, useful automation, accessing EU funding for digitalization, cybersecurity for startups, and integrating AI into business processes

Strategies for building a digital presence, adapting sales to current market realities, optimizing costs with tech, and digital marketing solutions—even with limited resources

“Entrepreneurs don’t just need good ideas—they need the right digital tools to make them real. Digitalization is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity to grow and stay competitive. This initiative, launched in collaboration with Banca Transilvania, is a natural extension of our platform Open to New. Open to Technology, through which we’re committed to supporting entrepreneurs in their digital journey,” said Dinu Dragomir, Director, Vodafone Business.

“With V-BOOST, we continue to offer entrepreneurs access to real solutions and practical education. Digitalization may seem intimidating for those just starting out, but we aim to make it both accessible and useful. At Stup, every entrepreneur is welcome. We provide business solutions, events, banking, and microfinancing—all with free consultancy—in a space dedicated to growth through collaboration and lifelong learning,” said Marian Ene, General Manager of BT Mic and Stup Coordinator.

Vodafone Business has supported over 100,000 businesses in their digital transformation journey. Through the Open to New. Open to Technology platform, launched in 2023, it offers access to over 3,000 digital solutions—from management and analytics apps to cybersecurity, automation, and AI. Entrepreneurs also benefit from free consulting by certified tech experts to help grow their businesses.

Stup is Romania’s largest entrepreneurial hub, launched by Banca Transilvania in 2022, with a community of over 36,000 members. Here, entrepreneurs find everything they need to start or grow a business: business solutions, consultancy, funding through BT Mic, training, events, and networking opportunities. Every day, a new business is born at Stup, and around 100 entrepreneurs engage with its services.