Vodafone Business extends digitalization support for SMEs through V-Hub

Vodafone Business continues its promise to support small and medium businesses in their effort to adopt new technologies and digital solutions and extends the options offered through V-Hub, which now enables the free testing of these solutions.

Thus, through V-Hub platform, companies can discuss with a consultant about the digital solution and the configuration they need, and after the activation of the solution they benefit from a free testing period of one month in order to convince themselves that it meets their business needs.

The digital solutions available for free testing within V-Hub are diverse and cover a wide range of digitalization needs that can be met among small and medium enterprises, like digital signature, invoicing, electronic archiving, security, virtual server as a service, ecommerce or cloud voice solutions.

„Supporting small and medium enterprises in their digital transformation journey and adapting to a continuously changing environment is one of our key objectives and long-term commitment, which we aim to achieve through several projects and initiatives that provide a real and tangible support to businesses in this segment. In addition to the advice and expertise offered for free by Vodafone Business consultants on digitalization, the possibility to test the digital solutions is, in our view, the next step through which we can facilitate SMEs’ access to digitalization, providing them the comfort and guarantee that they make a knowledgeable decision, that meets their business needs. Also, it is an innovative approach we propose in the process of adoption of business solutions, by integrating a concept which has been the norm in many other domains”, said Mihnea Rădulescu, Director Vodafone Business Unit, Vodafone Romania.

V-Hub is the online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, with free access to relevant resources and information related to digitalization, with the aim to help SMEs to grow and successfully operate in a digital world. Within V-Hub users will find materials and practical information for developing their business in the digital environment, such as cyber threats and how to protect their business against them, how to build an online presence, how to create a website, how to promote using social media and how to maintain productivity in a hybrid work model. A key feature of V-Hub platform is the advice and expertise component, companies having the possibility to contact a Vodafone Business consultant for further information and expertise on the main topics of the platform, which are offered free of charge.