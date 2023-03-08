Vodafone opened the first EasyTech store

Vodafone launched the first EasyTech store, thus marking the beginning of a new stage in the transformation process into a technology company, which involves rethinking the experience offered to customers throughout the complete retail chain. The store is located at the ground floor of the Magheru One building, on Bulevardul Gheorghe Magheru in Bucharest. The concept behind, in addition to extended solutions and product ranges, implies offering an improved experience for customers. Thus, they are able to test the technology and, at the same time, benefit from the TechXpert services, getting advice and tips from trained and certified consultants on how to use the products available in Vodafone stores, in order to fully enjoy the advantages of technology.

„With Vodafone EasyTech, we want to offer access to technology that is easy to find, easy to pay and easy to use to all Romanians. The EasyTech store brings an experience that we want to be as pleasant and useful as possible for customers who need to see, ask, test the product, benefiting from advice from the Vodafone TechXpert, before deciding on the purchase. We plan that all our stores to go through this transformation process in maximum two years so that as many of our clients can benefit from the EasyTech products and services”, stated Nedim Baytorun, Vodafone Romania Consumer Business Unit Director.

In addition to the value-added services (TechXpert, buyback, insurance for devices) and the products range expansion, the store transformation also includes a new design, meant to optimally integrate all products and interaction areas, in a modern technology retailer set-up.

In the new EasyTech stores, customers will be able to discover a wide range of products for various areas of interest – home technology, business technology, family technology and hobbies – and make the most suitable choices for their needs. The design concept is the same for all Vodafone group stores, Romania being in the first wave of countries to implement the new format.

Thus, the transformation will aim to ensure the best possible visibility for all customer needs and a pleasant, relaxing experience, assisted by the store staff or digital solutions. The stores will be optimally organized with a waiting area with customers pick-up and allocation system, sales offices, an office dedicated to business customers, demo areas dedicated to smartphones, gadgets, and accessories.

Eco-friendly design from recycled materials and with reduced consumption of resources

From design perspective, the novelty is given by the ceiling decorated with recycled fabric, which imitates the sound waves from telephone conversations. The fabric is fireproof and has a high acoustic absorption capacity. Another new element is the wall made of natural plants, stabilized, aimed to ensure a pleasant ambience. The lighting system is based on LED technology for reduced energy consumption, and the amount of paper used will also be reduced by encouraging the use of invoices and contracts in digital format, digital signature, and digital displays for the offers. Continuing the e-waste collection and recycling programme, customers are encouraged to bring to Vodafone stores phones, batteries, and electronic devices they no longer use.

One month with special opening offers in the new shop

Customers visiting the new store in the first month after the opening will enjoy special offers and additional discounts on smartphones and gadgets.

The next store that will be remodeled according to the new concept will be as well in Bucharest and will be also inaugurated this month.