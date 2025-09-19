Vodafone Romania and Digi Romania announced signing of relevant legal documents for the transaction to acquire Telekom Romania Mobile Communications.

The total value of the transaction is €70 million, EUR 30 M being the elements intended for acquisition by Vodafone Romania, and EUR 40 M by Digi.

With the closing of the transaction, estimated for the beginning of October this year, Vodafone will take over the control of Telekom Romania, including employees, postpaid customers, business customers, the retail network and the network infrastructure, with the exception of the prepaid segment and certain assets taken over by Digi Romania.

Today’s closure of relevant legal documents does not impact clients, employees and partners of Vodafone Romania. Once the transaction is finalized, the two companies will start the integration process in phases.

According to an announcement by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Digi Romania announced that it has signed a business and asset transfer agreement with Telekom Romania Mobile Communications and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization for €40 million.

