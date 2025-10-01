Vodafone Romania announced the completion of the acquisition of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications. The transaction takes place after signing all legal documents and receiving necessary approvals from Romanian authorities. As such, Vodafone takes over the control of Telekom Romania, including the majority of employees, all postpaid and business customers, the retail network and most of the network infrastructure. The prepaid segment and certain assets will be taken over by Digi Romania.

Vodafone’s acquisition of Telekom Romania has a value of 30 million euros. The transaction will involve substantial further investment, particularly on network integration, complementing more than 6.5 billion euros invested so far by Vodafone over the last 28 years of presence in Romania. This marks a significant milestone for the telecommunications industry, consolidating the market and enabling the right scale for innovation and significant investments.

As a result of the transaction, customers will benefit from a stronger network in the future, with more speed, higher quality and extended connectivity coverage, given increased spectrum and number of sites.

During the integration process, Vodafone Romania will take over the majority of Telekom Romania employees, ensuring a seamless transition through a structured program fostering organisational, cultural and operational alignment, while preserving the unique strengths and significant expertise of both organisations.

“We are excited to welcome Telekom Romania into the Vodafone family, an important step in our mission to connect Romania and Romanians to a better future. This is the beginning of a new chapter full of opportunities, as we continue to lead the digital transformation of the industry.

Today, Vodafone and Telekom join forces to develop a mobile network of highest standards, to offer a better experience and access to latest technologies for families and businesses in Romania. It is a key milestone for the Romanian telecommunications market – a consolidated, stronger market with a significant potential for growth as a result of this transaction. We continue to invest in innovation and the future of the industry, contributing to Romania’s digital transformation, to the benefit of our customers, employees and society as a whole”, stated Nedim Baytorun, CEO Vodafone Romania.

The two companies will continue to operate as separate legal entities but part of the same group, until legal merger is completed, estimated in early 2026.

Integration of the two organisations will be carried out in phases. This approach ensures stability and added value in the future through unified operations, innovation and investment. Employees, customers and partners of both companies will be fully informed through regular updates, ensuring they are aware of every development throughout the process. Additionally, the dedicated landing page www.vodafone.ro/impreuna offers clear explanations for customers on each next step.

This transaction will allow Vodafone Romania to focus on the continuous development of its services and network, strengthening Romania’s competitiveness when it comes to connectivity and the potential of technology at European level.

The company remains deeply committed to Romania, continuing to invest and provide Romanians world class services and a forward-thinking customer experience, leveraging advanced technologies and Vodafone’s industry expertise.

Throughout the transaction, Vodafone was assisted by the following legal advisors and consultancies: Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații, Osborne Clarke, Deloitte, Akira Consultancy, Frontier Economics, Ionescu Sava, Mind Policy.