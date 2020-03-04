Vodafone Romania creates world first live holograms in 4K resolution

Vodafone celebrates mothers in Romania by creating them statues based on live 4K holograms.

After one year since the worldwide premiere represented by the first rock concert integrating a real-time hologram using 5G, Vodafone Romania takes it to the next level and creates live holograms in 4K resolution using 5G.

In Women’s Month, customers will have the opportunity to offer their mothers a special gift by creating them, with the help of Vodafone Supernet 5G network, a live statue based on their live 4K hologram. Using special equipment and within a special designed environment, mothers are recorded and transformed in real time, with the help of 5G, into live 4K hologram statues, capturing their reactions and feelings. After the creation of the live 4K hologram statue, moms will receive a video of the unique experience.

Cătălin Buliga, CTO Vodafone Romania, stated: “We continue to innovate and to use the latest technologies to improve people lives and create a better connected future. All moms deserve a statue and we are making this possible in a digital way. We are proud to create world first live 4K holograms over Supernet 5G network to celebrate Moms.”

The events are supported by the real stories of mothers that will be discovered within a communication campaign that includes a series of TV commercials, digital documentaries, outdoor, radio, retail and social media executions.

