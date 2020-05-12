Vodafone Romania financial results for fiscal year 2019/2020: Consolidated total revenue of EUR 905 M

Vodafone Romania has announced the key performance indicators for the year ended March 31st, 2020, as reported today by Vodafone Group Plc. Following the acquisition of UPC Romania starting with 31st of July 2019, the results for this year include also the reported figures of UPC Romania.

Therefore, the consolidated total revenue mounted to EUR 905 million in year ended March 31st, 2020.

This fiscal year was an important one as Vodafone acquired UPC in August 2019 and became a major converged player in the market.

Since UPC acquisition, the consolidated fixed broadband customer base increased by 18k net additions reaching 702k customers.

Mobile ARPU for the year ended March 31st, 2020 was EUR 5.1 being slightly below last year by -0.2%.

“The past financial year was very dynamic for us and we had a lot of important milestones that include the launch of the first 5G network in the country and the expanding on the IoT market enabling our business customers to become even more performant in a very challenging market. We have continued with another significant milestone not only for us, but also for the entire digital society of Romania – the acquisition of UPC. We have launched the first commercial converged offer in early September 2019 and we had an impressive fast finalization of the legal merger in just only several months. At the end of this financial year, we have adapted our strategy and way of working to face this unprecedented health and social crisis. We have continued to invest and increase our networks capabilities to maintain the Romanians connected and our efforts were rewarded with the Best in test certification from the independent auditor umlaut AG (the former P3 communications). Since the start of the pandemic, we have invested all our efforts to protect our employees, to develop seamless connectivity solutions for all our customers in order to be able to carry on their personal and professional lives. Our initiatives were focused on supporting the entire Romanian society, from providing access to online education, up to significant donations and support for the healthcare institutions and authorities. All this would not have been possible without our main resource: the best telecom professionals in the market, highly-skilled and determined to overcome the current situation. We will continue to enhance the Romanian digital society, whether that be businesses, authorities and healthcare institutions, as well as residential customers, by ensuring the communication services able to help everyone better navigate this new context. Now, more than ever, we are reinforcing our commitment and ability to offer reliable and high quality mobile, fixed and TV services for Romania”, Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone Romania, stated.