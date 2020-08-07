Vodafone Romania launches new platform with content related to technology

Vodafone Romania launches its own platform with original and fresh content about the latest technology trends and launches. Starting this August, people will have the opportunity to discover reviews of the newly launched smartphones available in Vodafone’s portfolio, the latest news related to technology and also tips & tricks about how they can use technology at its full potential.

The newest content platform launched in Romania is called Zoom powered by Vodafone and is structured in three main categories: Devices, Video and Zoom In. These categories include articles and videos about devices and latest innovations on the market, reviews of the smartphones available in Vodafone Romania’s portfolio, tutorials and quizzes.

Within the Zoom platform, people can find useful tips & tricks from Ovvy, the current world champion at FIFA, but also interesting articles written renowned local journalists and content creators.