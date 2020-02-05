Vodafone Romania reports 2019 Q3 financial results, total revenue up by 2%

Vodafone Romania has announced the key performance indicators for the quarter ended December 31st, 2019, as reported today by Vodafone Group Plc. Following the acquisition of UPC Romania starting with 31st of July 2019, the results for this quarter include also the reported figures of UPC Romania.

On organic basis, total revenue of Vodafone increased by 2% compared to the same period of last year. Consolidated total customer base reached 11 million customers.

Mobile ARPU for the year ended December 31st, 2019 was EUR 5.1.

Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone Romania, stated: “In the past quarter, we have continued to invest in our networks and launched new and enriched mobile and fixed and TV offers for all our customers. They can now enjoy, as a result of our commitment to provide innovative technologies like 4K, a complete portfolio of sports competition within UPC packages and Vodafone TV. We will continue the integration process as we will soon finalize the legal merger of the two companies and will become one entity, step that will allow us to further strengthen our fixed-mobile capability. Moreover, we will continue to engage with the authorities to ensure the right balance in terms of security, coverage and investments for supporting the digitalization of the Romanian society, while looking carefully at the conditions of the market in order to have a good and healthy competition.”