Vodafone Romania reports service revenue of EUR 190.9 M at June-end

Vodafone Romania announces the key performance indicators for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, as reported today by Vodafone Group Plc.

Vodafone Romania delivered good performance despite of the challenging context in the quarter ended June 30th, 2021.

The Service Revenue is at EUR 190.9 million and continues to be stable on quarterly evolution.

Vodafone Romania customer base reached 11.2 million at June 30th, 2021.

Achilleas Kanaris, CEO Vodafone Romania, stated: “I am excited to join Vodafone Romania and to further build, together with the team, the Vodafone footprint in Romania. We will continue to strengthen our position as a leader in innovation and excellent communication networks in order to offer all customers and partners the best user experience and fully converged services. At the same time, we will focus on further expanding our contribution to Romania’s digitalization efforts. Digital benefits can only be fully exploited with access to the right infrastructure alongside fast, reliable connectivity. Reducing digital divide will be an important priority for us and we should all work together to ensure that everyone is connected and that no one is left behind.

It is also our mission to connect for a better future by enabling access to education in disadvantaged areas. I am trustful that, together with the team of professionals of Vodafone Romania, will develop significant projects that will carry a positive impact for these areas and ultimately for the Romanian society overall.”