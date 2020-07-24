Vodafone Romania reports the financial results for the Q1 2020

Service revenue is at EUR 189.7 million in the quarter ended June 30th 2020 lower by -1.2% compared to the same period of last year.

Vodafone Romania announces the key performance indicators for the quarter ended June 30th, 2020, as reported today by Vodafone Group Plc.

The service revenue is at EUR 189.7 million and continues to be stable on quarterly evolution. Compared to the same period of last year, the reported service revenue registered a – 1.2% decrease.

Vodafone Romania customer base reached 10.8 million at June 30th, 2020.

Mobile ARPU was EUR 5.0 for the quarter ended June 30th, 2020.

Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone Romania, stated: “The past months came with huge and numerous challenges for individuals, businesses and other social & economic actors within our digital society. At Vodafone, we took immediate measures to ensure that our business continues to operate at full strength under these new circumstances in order to be able to support the society, as fixed and mobile communications have proven, once again, to be vital infrastructures. Our main objective was to protect our employees and to develop seamless connectivity solutions for all our customers in order to be able to carry on their personal and professional lives. We are committed to maintain our main objectives in order to be able to continue to keep all our customers connected and to ensure them all the communication services they needed to work, study, stay connected to family and friends and have access to healthcare and emergency services. We also focused on education and offered valuable resources and entertainment by facilitating access for everyone within our Impreuna Mai Puternici digital platform where they were able to discover music performances, theatre plays, sports classes and masterclasses for personal and professional development. Moreover, together with the Vodafone Romania Foundation, we have launched BrightSky digital app aimed to help and provide support for the domestic violence victims.

On top of all these, beyond our connectivity, I am very proud of our team, as we have also mobilized all our efforts in order to be directly involved in the battle against Covid-19, including by providing donations to support the fight locally in our country.

In my opinion, the current situation is an opportunity for everyone, from companies, to authorities and other socio-economic actors, to enhance the digital infrastructure of the country, to reduce the gaps between different sectors and areas of Romania and to accelerate the digitization to the benefit of society and for a more resilient and sustainable future. We all live in this new market context and we have to act together with determination to establish a more comprehensive and ambitious digital agenda for Romania.”