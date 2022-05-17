Vodafone Romania reports the Q1 2022 financial results, slight revenue decrease

Vodafone Romania announces the key performance indicators for the financial year ended March 31st, 2022, as reported today by Vodafone Group Plc. The service revenue is at EUR 764 million.

Compared with last financial year, the organic service revenue registered a decrease of 0.1% (organic service revenue growth rate).

Vodafone Romania customer base reached 11.1 million at March 31st, 2022, and it includes clients of mobile and fixed services, as well as IoT solutions.

“In the past financial year we continued to focus on ensuring seamless connectivity for both rural and urban areas, on supporting our business customers, especially SMEs, on their way towards increased digital adoption to benefit from the opportunities of a digital world, by offering dedicated solutions and our expertise. We continued to work in partnership with the public authorities to move Romania forward in terms of digital transformation. We continued to be a trustful partner for our customers and society at large, while navigating through the challenges and uncertainties brought about by the second year of pandemic crisis, as well as the impact of significantly increased costs for our business. Also, we accelerated our transformational process towards a new generation connectivity and digital services provider, aiming to best support the growing needs of our customers for technology and digital services. This is part of our strategic plan for the next years, aiming to accelerate growth and become a more dynamic business, which offers technology and digital solutions to both consumers and enterprise customers, beyond core connectivity services. We are focused on transforming the way we interact with our customers through our digital platforms and capturing the full potential of convergence. At the same time, we remain committed to being a key contributor to building a future-proof digital Romania”, stated Achilleas Kanaris, CEO Vodafone Romania.

During the last financial year Vodafone developed a series of commercial initiatives for both consumers and business customers, as well as initiatives aimed at protecting the planet and supporting communities.

For the enterprise segment, the launch of V-Hub is one of Vodafone’s key initiatives meant to support small and medium-sized companies to grow and successfully operate in a digital world. The online platform offers free access to relevant resources and information related to digitalization, as well as free expertise from Vodafone consultants.

Vodafone Romania expanded its portfolio of digital solutions for business with a suite of solutions dedicated to farmers, integrating innovative sensor-based IoT technologies. Also, Vodafone Romania launched a Soft POS solution for digitizing payments, allowing merchants to accept card payments via smartphone, instead of a classic POS device.

In the past financial year (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022), Vodafone Romania’s networks have received multiple recognitions for their performance, being certified by the independent auditor umlaut: the most reliable 5G network, obtaining the highest score in terms of performance of the mobile data services (according to measurements carried out in spring 2021); the best experience of using the fixed internet in Romania through Vodafone’s fiber network, being the first such certification conferred by the umlaut auditor to a fixed internet network operator in our country (measurements carried out between March-August 2021); “Best in test” mobile network in Romania (March 2022), ranking as the best mobile data and voice network nationwide, with the highest total score, the highest score for mobile voice services, the highest score for mobile data services, the highest score for urban areas and the highest score for the reliability of mobile networks.

Christmas came with gifts for the customers: tablets, vouchers for the purchase of smartphones, gadgets, unlimited internet, but also best-in-class TV viewing experience, through the Vodafone TV platform. Moreover, in December, one euro for each transaction (new subscription and subscription renewal) made by Vodafone customers of mobile, internet and television services was redirected for the purchase of digital equipment for children in over 140 foster and family-type homes from Bucharest and 23 counties.

In May, the Vodafone Romania Foundation launched a 5 million lei financing line called “Life for Newborns Fund” for the renovation, modernization and supply of medical equipment for neonatology departments and wards in public hospitals across the entire country.

Early October, the company launched Eco-SIM cards made from recycled plastic as part of the company’s commitment to reduce its impact on the environment.

As a technology partner for Salvamont Romania, the only mountain rescue service in the country, Vodafone sponsored the association with the necessary funds to purchase equipment for locating people caught in an avalanche (Recco system), a national premiere.