Vodafone Romania, UPC concluded the legal merger

The acquisition of UPC is one of the most important transactions within the telecom market in Romania. This process will create an important partner for complete telecommunications services that brings enriched benefits and top products for customers, companies and other socio-economical actors. Moreover, Vodafone will be able to support an ascending path of the Romanian digital economy.

Today, Vodafone Romania announces the finalisation of the legal merger with UPC Romania. As a result of this, UPC Romania ceases to exist as a legal entity, being absorbed by Vodafone Romania. Starting today, Vodafone Romania becomes the fixed electronic communications services provider for UPC customers. All rights and obligations UPC Romania S.A. will be taken over by Vodafone Romania S.A., without any modifications of the customers and suppliers contract’s terms.

Also, the My UPC smartphone app will be renamed in My Vodafone Fix & TV, while all its functionalities and log in customer’s credentials will remain the same.

The contact phone numbers, 031 100 1000 and 031 100 0872, will continue to be available. The customers that are paying their UPC bills using internet banking services will have to select Vodafone – pentru servicii fixe si TV instead of UPC Romania. The beneficiaries of both fixed & TV from the former UPC company and mobile services from Vodafone will continue to receive separated invoices.

Regarding the UPC stores, this will be transformed gradually and will incorporate the specifications and functionalities of Vodafone stores. The shops will continue to offer all the services and operations specific for fixed and TV and also specific operations for mobile services.