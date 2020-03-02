Vodafone, UPC Romania kick off the legal merger project

Vodafone Romania and UPC Romania have initiated the legal merger project, Vodafone informs in a press release.

The effective date of the legal merger is March 31st, 2020 and it represents a further step of the integration process which started in 2019, immediately after the approval of UPC’s acquisition by the European Commission. As a result of the merger, UPC Romania will cease to exist as a legal entity, being absorbed by Vodafone Romania.

Vodafone Romania will start in the following period an extensive information campaign of UPC Romania customers, through all channels – bill inserts, IVR, SMS, email, www.vodafone.ro/upc-devine-vodafone and www.upc.ro/upc-devine-vodafone dedicated landing pages – regarding the fact that Vodafone Romania S.A. will become their provider for fixed telecommunications services, starting March 31st, 2020, as a result of the legal merger between the two companies, as well as regarding the related relevant changes.