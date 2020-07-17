Vodafone’s European network to go 100% green, including in Romania

Vodafone has today announced that its European network will be powered by 100% renewable electricity no later than July 2021, creating a Green Gigabit Net for customers across 11 markets that will grow sustainably using only power from wind, solar or hydro sources.

Vodafone also committed to helping business customers who use its services (like IoT solutions, but also cloud hosting, home working and others) reduce their own carbon emissions by a cumulative total of 350 million tonnes globally over 10 years between 2020 and 2030 – an ambitious new target equivalent to the UK’s total annual carbon emissions for 2019.1

Vodafone’s pledges align with the company’s purpose to improve the lives of 1 billion people while halving its environmental impact by 2025.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said: “More than ever, Vodafone is relied upon to connect millions of people around the world. As society rebuilds and recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, we have an opportunity to reshape our future sustainably to ensure that recovery does not come at a cost to the environment. Our accelerated shift to 100% renewable electricity on our European networks will change the way we power our technology for good – reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, helping our customers manage their resources more effectively and reduce their carbon emissions, while helping to create a healthier planet for everyone.”

Vodafone’s Europe-wide Green Gigabit Net commitment brings forward by three years an earlier pledge to source 100% renewable electricity fixed and mobile networks by 2025. Around four-fifths of the energy used by Vodafone’s networks will be from renewable sources obtained directly from national electricity grids via PPA and green tariffs. The remaining fifth, supplied by Vodafone’s landlords on buildings and other infrastructure, will be covered instead by credible Renewable Energy Certificates.

Green Gigabit Net will be enabled across all Vodafone’s markets in Europe, including Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, Romania, Albania, Czech Republic and Hungary, no later than 31 July 2021.

On the 10th of February 2020, Vodafone Romania was announcing a major step within its strategic objective to reduce the carbon footprint and the environmental impact: the purchase of 100% green energy for its operations, following the renegotiation of contracts with energy suppliers, starting with 2020. Furthermore, on April 22, 2020 Vodafone Romania was announcing the use of advanced technologies to reduce its carbon footprint, increase its energy efficiency and protect the planet through an investment program started in 2019.