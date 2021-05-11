Volker Raffel – the new CEO of E.ON Romania, beginning with August the 1st

Volker Raffel will be the new CEO of E.ON Romania starting with August the 1st, taking over the attributions from Manfred Paasch, who will retire from the position he held almost two years at the top of the company.

In a first stage, starting with May the 1st, Volker Raffel became a member of the Board, being responsible for Corporate Affairs, Strategy, Legal and Compliance, as Deputy General Director of E.ON Romania.

He joined the E.ON Group in 1999, and in the recent years he has held various management positions, most recently as Director of Energy Management, Communication and Coordination at PreussenElektra, the nuclear power plant unit of the E.ON group. He was involved in the very beginning of E.ON’s entry in the Romanian energy market starting 2004 and worked until 2005 as Deputy General Director of the former company E.ON Moldova Distributie, thus having the opportunity to know the Romanian energy market.

“I returned with pleasure to Romania, where I found huge progress in the last decade and I am happy to find also a solid and experienced team with which I am convinced that we together will achieve further improvements for our customers. I am very grateful that Manfred Paasch and me have the time until August in common for a good transition“, said Volker Raffel.

“I have collaborated with many great people and I thank them all for their involvement and how they have helped me to successfully implement many projects and to achieve great results, especially in this difficult period, marked by the pandemic, in which the safety of the employees, the customers and the partners was and it is a priority“, said Manfred Paasch.

Also from August the 1st, Dragoș Bărbulescu, currently Deputy General Director/CFO of E.ON Romania will be the new General Director of Delgaz Grid. Mirko Strube will be the new CFO. In addition, he will be responsible for Digitalization/IT, HR and other support functions, as Deputy General Director of E.ON Romania.

These changes come after on May the 1st, Claudia Griech took over the position of General Director of E.ON Energie Romania, having the full responsibility of the Customer Solutions segment, both B2C and B2B area. At the same time, she will fulfill the role of member of the E.ON Romania Board.

As a result, from August the 1st, Volker Raffel (CEO), Mirko Strube (CFO, Digitalization/IT, HR and other support functions), Claudia Griech (Customer Solutions) and Dragoș Bărbulescu (Distribution) will form the Board of Directors of E.ON Romania.