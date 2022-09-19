Volume of construction works up by 6.8% in July 2022 compared to July 2021

In July 2022, the volume of construction works decreased, as gross series, by 7.0% compared to June 2022 and was down 1.2% as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In July 2022, the volume of construction works rose, as gross series, by 6.8% compared to July 2021 and was up 8.2% as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality.

During January-July 2022, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 4.7% compared to the 1.I–31.VII.2021 period and was up 2.7% as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality.

July 2022 compared to June 2022

The volume of construction works decreased, as gross series, by 7.0%, a decrease reflected in new construction works (–11.6%). The capital repair works were up 5.0%, and the maintenance and current repair works rose by 2.8%.

By construction objects, drops were reported for non–residential buildings (–14.6%), for residential buildings (–5.3%) and for engineering works (–2.9%).

The volume of construction works fell, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 1.2%, a fall reflected in new construction works (–5.0%). Rises were recorded for capital repair works (+13.3%) and for maintenance and current repair works (+6.8%).

By construction objects, the volume of construction works decreased for non–residential buildings (–11.2%) and for residential buildings (–1.6%). The engineering works were up 1.9%.

July 2022 compared to July 2021

The volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 6.8%, an increase reflected in maintenance and current repair works (+20.0%), in capital repair works (+18.8%) and in new construction works (+1.1%).

By construction objects, rises were reported for non–residential buildings (+18.1%), for engineering works (+3.4%) and for residential buildings (+2.1%).

The volume of construction works increased overall, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 8.2%. By structure elements, rises were recorded for maintenance and current repair works (+20.1%), for capital repair works (+18.8%) and for new construction works (+4.1%).

By construction objects, the volume of construction works rose for non–residential buildings (+20.3%), for engineering works (+4.3%) and for residential buildings (+3.0%).



The 1.I–31.VII.2022 period compared to the 1.I–31.VII.2021 period

The volume of construction works increased overall, as gross series, by 4.7%. By structure elements, rises were reported for maintenance and current repair works (+12.3%), for new construction works (+3.0%) and for capital repair works (+0.1%).

By construction objects, increases were recorded for non–residential buildings (+16.3%) and for residential buildings (+5.8%). The engineering works dropped 3.0%.

The volume of construction works was up 2.7% as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, an increase reflected in maintenance and current repair works (+10.2%) and in new construction works (+1.0%). A drop was reported for capital repair works (–1.6%).

By construction objects, rises were recorded for non–residential buildings (+14.8%) and for residential buildings (+7.2%). The engineering works were down 7.2%