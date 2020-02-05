VTEX to invest USD 4 M in Romania

VTEX international Cloud Commerce Platform, operating in 28 countries and which entered the Romanian market last year, intends to invest USD 4 million in its business in Romania, in the next 2 years.

VTEX has allotted USD 1.5 M for investments this year and another USD 2.5 M in 2021.

At the same time, the VTEX office based in Romania will be the company’s expansion center in Central and Eastern Europe.

“The investments this year will help boost the existing projects in Romania and will enable a strong local team, consisting in the best experts. We seek to seal solid partnerships with agencies like Zitec, in order to become national and then regional leaders. The goal is to accelerate the expansion and delivery of new projects for important eCommerce retailers in Romania and in the region, whose growth we can endorse by our unified , scalable and secure ecommerce platform,” said Cristi Movilă, Country Manager VTEX Romania.