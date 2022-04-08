VTEX’s digital commerce training is now open for registration

VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally – has opened application for its Digital Commerce Specialist – DCS, a global trainee program to prepare future leaders of the Digital Commerce industry. It’s a 2-year program that combines a full-time job with a learning program. Recent graduates (as of June 2018) and students in their last year of undergraduate studies (in any domain) living in Romania, Spain, Italy, and Singapore, can apply until April 14.

“We are looking for young talent interested in making a difference in the technology industry’s future. The program’s main goal is to identify, train and develop people to lead the digital transformation in companies. Through practical experiences and mentoring, we want to train specialists for the entire digital commerce ecosystem. It is a long-term initiative, which aims to improve and streamline our operations, and implicitly those of our customers“, said Cristi Movilă, Eastern Europe General Manager & EMEA SVP at VTEX.

The VTEX DCS is a global program that prepares recent graduates to be future leaders in the Digital Commerce industry, and the selected candidates can award a scholarship. It’s a 2-year program that combines a full-time job with a learning program provided by EICOM (European Institute of Commerce Management), an institution with an independent teaching methodology sponsored by VTEX. At the end of the program, the professional will be able to work in many departments, such as business and product development, customer experience, digital marketing and growth operations.

As of 2021, 55 recent graduates have participated in DCS in 6 countries. It is designed primarily for people with solid mathematical and analytical skills, driven by challenge, and willing to think of alternatives and take risks.

Info

Target audience: recent graduates (as of June 2018) and students who will graduate by July 2022.

Application and info, visit https://careers.vtex.com/early-careers/digital-commerce-specialist-program



Program’s schedule:

April 14: Last day to apply

April 15: Online Assessment – Fluid reasoning thinking, English and digital commerce tests

April 27: Assessment center: video interview (phase 1 of 3)

May 06: Interviews

May 23: Announcement of the selected ones

June 16: Program starts