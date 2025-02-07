WABAG Water Services, a local subsidiary of VA Tech WABAG Ltd. Group, one of the global leaders in the design, construction and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants, has become NAIAD – a company with 100% Romanian capital.
The sale-purchase transaction was completed in mid-2024. The initial management team is found in the shareholders of the new company. Under a different brand, but with the same team and expertise, the company plans to consolidate its position on the market and continue to deliver state-of-the-art technological solutions, both for the industrial sector and for municipalities.
At the end of last year, in addition to the rebranding, NAIAD managed to achieve another objective, this time in terms of long-term partnerships, by taking over the management of the entire water cycle for the third largest refinery in Romania.
“We want to become a trusted partner for every entity that is looking for a solution for water or wastewater applications, be they public or industrial. Although we believe that the environmental sector in Romania is on the right track, it still has a long way to go and we strongly believe that we can have a significant contribution to its development. The industrial sector is one with which we are very familiar. Our priority is to strengthen our relationship with existing customers, while offering our services to other companies that are looking for sustainable solutions in the field of water treatment and wastewater purification. In parallel, to ensure our stability and further develop, we will focus on establishing long-term partnerships, both with customers and suppliers. NAIAD will continue to offer the same quality services at much more competitive prices and, thus, we will build a foundation that will help us achieve more ambitious, long-term goals. In addition to the company’s main activity, that of implementing projects for new treatment and purification plants, we will build new pillars for our business, placing greater emphasis on the delivery of after-sales services, in partnership with equipment manufacturers. One of these pillars will be the delivery of equipment directly from the manufacturer to our customers. Last but not least, one of our goals is to make NAIAD one of the most well-known Romanian brands. We are pleased with the positive reactions of our customers and partners to the change. We thank them for the support they have shown us during this transition period”, stated Erwin Moetz, CEO of NAIAD.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002