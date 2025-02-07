WABAG Water Services, a local subsidiary of VA Tech WABAG Ltd. Group, one of the global leaders in the design, construction and operation of water and wastewater treatment plants, has become NAIAD – a company with 100% Romanian capital.

The sale-purchase transaction was completed in mid-2024. The initial management team is found in the shareholders of the new company. Under a different brand, but with the same team and expertise, the company plans to consolidate its position on the market and continue to deliver state-of-the-art technological solutions, both for the industrial sector and for municipalities.

At the end of last year, in addition to the rebranding, NAIAD managed to achieve another objective, this time in terms of long-term partnerships, by taking over the management of the entire water cycle for the third largest refinery in Romania.

“We want to become a trusted partner for every entity that is looking for a solution for water or wastewater applications, be they public or industrial. Although we believe that the environmental sector in Romania is on the right track, it still has a long way to go and we strongly believe that we can have a significant contribution to its development. The industrial sector is one with which we are very familiar. Our priority is to strengthen our relationship with existing customers, while offering our services to other companies that are looking for sustainable solutions in the field of water treatment and wastewater purification. In parallel, to ensure our stability and further develop, we will focus on establishing long-term partnerships, both with customers and suppliers. NAIAD will continue to offer the same quality services at much more competitive prices and, thus, we will build a foundation that will help us achieve more ambitious, long-term goals. In addition to the company’s main activity, that of implementing projects for new treatment and purification plants, we will build new pillars for our business, placing greater emphasis on the delivery of after-sales services, in partnership with equipment manufacturers. One of these pillars will be the delivery of equipment directly from the manufacturer to our customers. Last but not least, one of our goals is to make NAIAD one of the most well-known Romanian brands. We are pleased with the positive reactions of our customers and partners to the change. We thank them for the support they have shown us during this transition period”, stated Erwin Moetz, CEO of NAIAD.

“The partnership we are most proud of is the one developed with a company in Switzerland, thanks to which we can supply both the Romanian and foreign markets with innovative solutions for water reuse and recycling, the elimination of micro pollutants from wastewater and Zero Liquid Discharge. We also plan, in the near future, an investment in our own research and development center,” added Diana Scripcaru, CFO of NAIAD. Half of Romania’s wastewater comes from the industrial sector In Romania, approximately 50% of the total volume of wastewater comes from commercial and industrial activities. In 2023, a total volume of wastewater of approximately 1,705 million m3 was generated, of which 785 million m3 came from economic activities and 920 million m3 from household consumption, according to INS data. The industries that generated a large volume of wastewater were: electricity production and distribution (21.6%), metallurgical industry (4.6%), extractive industry (3.1%), chemical and petrochemical industry (2.8%) and food industry (1.1%). The generated wastewater contains organic pollutants (measured by biochemical and chemical oxygen consumption), suspended matter, nitrogen, phosphorus and heavy metals (copper, chromium, nickel, lead, zinc) and, therefore, in order to be purified, requires a specific treatment process. In Romania, there is still a large amount of industrial wastewater that needs treatment.