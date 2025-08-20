West Group announces the completion of the full acquisition of the iResidence residential project, located in the northern part of the Capital, an area with direct access to major traffic arteries, business and retail centers, as well as some of the most highly rated educational institutions. The transaction was carried out in accordance with the law, under commercial conditions agreed by the parties and without operational discontinuities, so that construction activity on site continues as planned and with the same quality parameters.

“We have completed the transfer of the project company and kept the construction site in normal operating mode. Through this acquisition, we bring clarity, financial discipline and additional resources to deliver iResidence at the quality level promised to our clients,” said Dan Crăciunescu, founder of West Group.

iResidence is a residential project with 520 apartments, each unit benefiting from at least one parking space and a storage unit in the underground area. The underground space is designed on two levels, optimized both for parking and storage facilities, offering additional comfort and functionality to future residents.

As for the construction stage, the iResidence project is progressing on several execution fronts. The structural framework has been completed for 260 apartments in the first phase. At building B3, the exterior joinery has been completed; at building B1, masonry partitions are being finalized; while at B3, electrical and plumbing installations are next in line. Window installation at buildings B1 and B2 is scheduled for this autumn. In the first phase, 105 apartments have been sold, with areas ranging from 50 to 231 sqm, as well as two commercial spaces, with total sales reaching approximately €17.5 million.

The financing of the project has a robust and balanced structure. So far, €18.8 million has been allocated in equity, supplemented by €5 million in bank financing and approximately €7.7 million from client down payments. West Group is currently in discussions for additional financing, with the objective of accelerating the pace of execution.

“Buyer interest in iResidence apartments remains steady, and the project’s financing structure provides us with the confidence to maintain the proposed pace on site and ensure transparent communication regarding every milestone. The current real estate market shows that, in the Pipera area, the monthly installment of a mortgage can be 25% lower than the rent for the same property. Thus, purchasing becomes a more advantageous option in the medium and long term, offering financial stability and the accumulation of personal assets,” emphasized Dan Crăciunescu.

For buyers, West Group is launching a commercial offer with simple and predictable conditions: a 1% down payment upon signing the pre-contract, a 10% discount compared to list prices, and staggered payments aligned with construction milestones: 30% after exterior joinery installation, 30% after façade installation, 30% after screed pouring, and 9% upon signing the sales contract.