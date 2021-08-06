What are the benefits of turning your business into a franchise?

When your business gets to a pleasurably stable position, you’ll need to start thinking about your options on scaling. One common strategy for growing your business is franchising. It is a method of distributing goods and services involving a franchisor, who establishes a brand’s trademark and business model, and a franchisee who pays a fee for the privilege to do business under the franchisor’s name and business model. This business model has proven successful for many years, and while there are risks involved, the benefits outweigh them all. In today’s blog post, we’ll be discussing the benefits of a franchise business.

Capital

One of the most common barriers to expansion is a lack of access to capital. With banks and lending institutions tightening their loan eligibility requirements, business owners are being forced to find alternative sources of capital. Franchising is a great alternative for capital acquisition because it allows you to expand without the risk of debt or the cost of equity. Since the franchisees provide all the capital required to open and operate a unit, your company will grow using the resources of others.

Motivated and effective management

Another common stumbling block that entrepreneurs face when wanting to expand is finding good managers. After spending months finding and training a manager, retaining them can also be a challenge. With a franchise, however, you get to substitute an owner for the manager. Since the owner is financially invested in the operation’s success, this will drastically improve the level of performance. The franchisee will be fully committed to the growth of their business and will go out of their way to ensure that their unit remains afloat.

Rapid growth

Expansion is a capital and labour intensive endeavour that requires a lot of time to complete. If you want to capture a market leadership position before competitors invade your space, franchising might be the only viable solution. Since the franchisees bring in their own capital and do most of the work to get their locations open, you’ll be able to open multiple new locations at the same time, therefore acquiring a larger market share.

Reduced risk

By its very nature, franchising significantly reduces risks for the franchisor. The franchisees bear all the costs involved in investing in the franchise operation, from the initial capital to purchasing inventory. They will also be the ones who execute leases for equipment and the physical location, and therefore, they will be liable for what happens within their units. This means that you will not be held responsible for any accidents, consumer litigations, or employee litigations that occur in your franchises.

Penetration of international markets

International markets reduce dependence on domestic demand and grow new revenue centres. If you are thinking about expanding your brand globally, franchising will make the process easier and faster because the franchisee already possesses knowledge of the local market. Therefore, international franchising allows you to open and operate successfully in markets that may not be on your radar for development.

Ease of supervision

Franchising provides numerous benefits from a managerial point of view. First, the franchise company is not responsible for the day-to-day management of individual franchise units. The franchisees are responsible for their units, and it is up to them to ensure that daily operations run smoothly. At a micro level, this means that if an employee quits, it is your franchisee’s responsibility to find a replacement. Also, if your franchisee mismanages their unit by spending money on frivolous items or employing unqualified personnel, this will not impact your financial returns.

Staffing leverages

Business expansion requires that you increase your number of employees to accommodate the increased workload effectively. However, by franchising, your company is able to function effectively with a much leaner organisation since franchisees assume many of the responsibilities otherwise shouldered by the corporate home office.

Increased profitability

One of the most noticeable benefits of franchising is that your revenue is calculated based on the revenue of your franchisees and not their profits. Therefore, if you are able to build a roster of high-performing franchisees, your profits will increase exponentially. Also, the staffing leverage and ease of supervision discussed above allow franchise companies to run in a highly profitable manner. Since the franchisees cover all the costs and have their own human resource team, your organisation will grow leaner.

Improved valuations

The combination of faster growth, increased profitability, and motivated and effective management help account for the fact that franchise companies are valued at a higher multiple than other businesses. According to research, franchise brands have been outperforming the S&P 500 index for a long time and will continue doing so. The fact that you have a successful, scalable business model will certainly be advantageous when it is time to sell your company.