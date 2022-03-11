What does the Romanian labor market look like after 2 critical weeks

After two critical weeks from all points of view, the balance on the Romanian labor market looks like this: the supply of remote jobs is growing, while the number of jobs abroad is less. At the same time, the total number of jobs available in the last two weeks is 19% higher compared to the same period in 2021.

From February 24 until now, over 15,000 job opportunities have been published on the eJobs.ro recruitment platform. Although slightly lower than in the same period, due to the geopolitical context, the total number of jobs remains 19% higher than in the same period last year and above the level of 2020. At the same time, in the last two weeks, there is a increase also in terms of the number of remote jobs from 5%, as they were in the previous period, to 7.7% of the total number of jobs, according to data from eJobs Romania, the recruitment platform in Romania.

The main cities with the most new jobs remain Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi. They totaled more than 10,000 new jobs in the last two weeks. Also, after a long period of time, the first three provincial cities, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Brasov, are no longer able to surpass or match the supply of jobs in the Capital.

The most active areas in terms of recruitment in the last two weeks are Retail, Services, Call Center / BPO, IT&C and Food Industry. Despite the uncertainty caused by the current context, the recruitment plans of the companies remain in place, taking into account the growing need for employees, which even in the last two years has been constant for these areas and beyond.

“We are coming after two difficult years, when most of the companies and job seekers have adapted to the new remote working conditions. Amid lifting all restrictions, more and more employers want to bring their teams at the office, at least for several days a week. However, the increasing number of jobs in the past two weeks tells us that there are more and more employers who understand that the employees’ need of flexibility will not fade away along with the lifting restrictions, but that it remains as real as possible. Still, coming back to the office and the hybrid system will increase more and more in the upcoming period. Hiring in all sectors and industries will continue even in the current uncertain background, as the acute need of staff remains constant on the labor market,” said Bogdan Badea, CEO eJobs Romania.