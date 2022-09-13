What new cars did Romanians buy this year?

The new car local market grew in the first eight months by 5%, Dacia sales rose by 13%, and Toyota by 16%. Skoda had the biggest drop in the top 10. APIA data shows that SUVs have come to represent 45% of the new car market, thanks to models such as the Duster, Puma and Tucson.

Of the 82,000 new cars sold in the country in eight months, over 7,500 were Dusters, followed by three Dacia models: Duster, Sandero and Spring. The four found more than 23,000 customers. In fifth place is the Ford Puma, manufactured in Craiova, with over 2,300 customers. Places 6-10 were occupied by Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Corolla, Dacia Jogger, Toyota CH-R and Skoda Octavia.

After eight months, petrol cars have 65.7% of the market, and diesel cars, 13.6%. In August, diesel had a share of only 11%. Full-electric cars found more than 6,400 customers, four times more than a year ago.

The Spring has more than half the market, 3,526 units, while the Tesla Model 3 found 340 customers and the Volkswagen e-Up!, 332 customers. Sales of models such as the electric Hyundai Kona and the Renault Zoe went well. The SUV segment has 44.5% of the total market, the C-class has 26% and the B-class, 17.5%. Compared to a year ago, the SUV segment grew by 7% (above the market average), while the B-class fell by 11%.