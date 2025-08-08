Where Contaminated Oil Nearly Sparked Fuel Crisis in Romania

At the end of July, the Ministry of Energy declared an emergency situation in fuel supply after OMV Petrom, the market leader, received two shipments of contaminated crude oil that could no longer be used in its refinery. Oil Terminal, the company operating the oil terminal through which the crude entered the country, informed the Bucharest Stock Exchange that the oil was contaminated in the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

“Given the situation arising from OMV Petrom receiving a vessel of Azeri crude oil contaminated with organic chlorides (92kt), loaded in the port of Ceyhan (Turkey), which was unloaded at Oil Terminal and partially pumped through the Conpet SA import pipeline to the Petrobrazi refinery, the Ministry of Energy declared, through Order 765/28.07.2025, an emergency situation – crisis level – and proceeded with the release by OMV Petrom S.A. of 80,000 tons of crude oil and 30,000 tons of diesel from emergency stocks of crude oil and petroleum products held by the company as part of its storage obligations,” stated the announcement sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The company added that the situation did not lead to contamination of existing products in Oil Terminal’s storage facilities and did not negatively impact ongoing operations.

“On August 7, 2025, OMV Petrom S.A. communicated the following:

the source of contamination was proven to be at the loading port, Ceyhan;

the crude oil supply crisis at the Petrobrazi Refinery has been resolved;

OMV Petrom’s crude oil import volumes through Oil Terminal will remain as previously estimated,”

the statement further mentioned.

On the other hand, OMV Petrom did not inform the Bucharest Stock Exchange about the situation.

Suspicions of Russian Sabotage

The Romanian state is considering the scenario that Russia may have intentionally contaminated a large quantity of Azeri crude oil delivered to Romania for OMV Petrom’s Petrobrazi refinery in a hybrid warfare operation, G4Media reported Thursday, citing official sources.

According to the publication, the chlorine concentration in the contaminated crude was high enough to seriously damage the refinery through corrosion, potentially triggering a fuel crisis in Romania. When asked by journalists, representatives of the Ministry of Energy stated they had no information on the matter and did not respond to further inquiries.

According to Reuters, the Italian company Eni also discovered crude oil contaminated with organic chlorides in their facilities.