Where Romania Ranks For Cybersecurity Globally?

Comparitech has conducted its annual study of 75 countries examining cybersecurity factors including malware infection rates, phishing attacks, spam emails, cyber attack preparedness and cybersecurity legislation.

Romania ranked #53, scoring 14.51 (for context, the lower the score the better for example the most cybersecure country Denmark scored 3.56).

Each year, the study looks at over 60 countries to find out where in the world you’re most “cyber safe.” This year, we’ve analyzed 75 countries, judging each of them with an extended list of 15 criteria (previous reports had 7). This means countries are now ranked from one to 75 with one being the least cyber-secure country and 75 being the most cyber-secure country.

The new criteria are as follows:

% of mobiles infected with malware

% of users attacked by mobile banking trojans

% of users attacked by mobile ransomware trojans

% share of users attacked by banking malware (non-mobile)

% of users attacked by ransomware trojans (non-mobile)

% of computers infected by at least one malware attack (web-based)

% of computers facing at least one local malware attack

malware attack % of mobile users attacked via web sources

% of telnet attacks by originating country (IoT)

% of attacks by cryptominers

% of SSH-based attacks by originating country (IoT)

% of all spam emails by originating country

% share of countries targeted by malicious mailings

% of computers attacked by phishing

The best-prepared countries for cyberattacks

According to our study, Tajikistan is the least cyber-secure country in the world, followed by Bangladesh and China.

The safest country is Denmark with a score of 3.7. It was placed in the top three 9 times out of a possible 15, scoring particularly well in categories such as % of users attacked by ransomware trojans (0.02%) and % of attacks by cryptominers (0.11%). It also had zero users attacked by mobile ransomware trojans and mobile banking trojans.

